So, Lil Uzi Vert Is A Big ‘One Piece’ Fan

If you were upset when Toonami chose to nix One Piece from its line-up, then you are not alone. Lil Uzi Vert was none too happy about the slight, and the rapper aired the beef out on Twitter.

So, does that mean Toonami is about to get bodied in a diss track…?

The anime fandom picked up on Uzi’s original tweet about the change-up last year, but the message started to re-circulate around One Piece fans as of late. Last March, Toonami made an announcement confirming it was replacing One Pieceon its line-up with Tokyo Ghoul. As you can see below, Uzi had something to say about the anime slight.

The rapper used plenty of teardrop emojis and a few angry faces to convey how he felt about the loss. One Piece was in the middle of its latest Toonami run when it got canceled, leaving Tokyo Ghoul to end its four-year run. So far, there has been no word from Toonami on when the long-running series will come back, but the program better be sure to tweet Uzi about the comeback when it goes down.

If you do not know Uzi, then you should know the rapper hails from Philadelphia and is one of hip hop’s rising stars. The musician has been active since 2013, but Uzi hit it big last January when the Migos track “Bad and Boujee” landed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Uzi featured on the track, giving him his first top single, and the rapper carried that success forward with the hit track “XO TOUR Llif3” later that year.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

