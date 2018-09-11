This ‘One Piece’ Video Is Guaranteed To Break Your Heart

One Piece has experienced ups and downs in animation just like any anime. There are times the show drops the ball, but others see the Straw Hats look better than they ever have. And, thanks to one artists, fans were reminded of how cute the gang can be when they are animated just so.

Recently, a reel by an artist known as wind1943 showed off their amazing artwork, and it is all about One Piece. As you can see below, the artist dug into their inner Straw Hat to bring Monkey D. Luffy to life, and they did so with one heartbreaking scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip begins wit a tiny Luffy giggling over some tasty meat. Even as a baby, the kid could not pass up that kind of protein, but there is one thing he would give up meat for. A second animation shows an older Luffy eyeing food and beer from the side, but that all goes away when Portgas D. Ace shows up. Not only does Luffy glow at the entrance but he even begins tearing up before Luffy snags Ace in a hug.

Yeah, if your heart doesn’t tug at that scene, then is there anything that will?

As the compilation moves ahead, fans are shown other characters like Nami and Sanji. In one reel, the chef is seen trying to reach the navigator, but his most intense kicks can’t break the barrier the animator put between them. In another, Nami falls for a similar trap, and she is not too happy to be taken away from her treasure.

Zoro also gets a spotlight, and it shows him putting his swordsmanship to the test. The animator forces the Straw Hat to cut up an array of weapons, leaving Zoro winded and a tad bit annoyed. So, you can guess how miffed the man is when the animator drops a huge, weighted spike on his head.

So, is this the cutest fan-project you’ve seen One Piece receive so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Its popular anime has accumulated nearly 900 episodes, making it one of Japan’s longest running shonen shows. Currently, the series is exploring the “Whole Cake Island” arc which has pit Monkey D. Luffy against Big Mom and her even bigger crew.