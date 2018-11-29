‘One Piece’ Teases A Revolutionary Army Setback

One Piece is moving through its latest story arc at a brisk pace, and it seems things are about to get even more complicated. Fans may have their eyes on Wano, but it turns out the Revolutionary Army has big plans in the works. However, it seems the gang may be in more trouble than anyone knew.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for One Piece chapter 925 below!

This week, One Piece rolled out a new chapter, and it was there fans got a concerning update on the Revolutionary Army. The news came courtesy of Marshall D. Teach when the Yonko was confronted by Gekko Moriah, and Blackbeard was in a great mood over the news.

“Did you see the news this morning? It’s quite entertaining,” Teach tells the former warlord.

“On the fourth day of the Reverie, in order to rescue Kuma, the commanders of the Revolutionary Army finally clashed with marine admirals Ryokugyu and Fujitora!”

Blackbeard doesn’t reveal how the clash went, but fans are feeling rather concerned for the Revolutionary Army. The Reverie was a closely guarded event as the world’s royals and higher-ups gathered there to discuss politics. If the Revolutionary Army made a big entrance, there were plenty of powerful admirals around to fight, and the ones who Teach mentioned aren’t pushovers. The fact that Blackbeard was amused at all by the news also bodes poorly for the army, but readers are holding out hope Sabo pulled through the ambush alright.

Not only did Teach give fans an update on the Revolutionary Army, but he also regaled Moriah with news about Monkey D. Luffy. After his skirmish with Big Mom, the Straw Hat headed straight for Wano to meet up with the rest of his crew, but Luffy has since fallen into Kaido’s hands. The captain of the Beasts Pirates plans to beat Luffy into submission or kill the boy trying, so it is easy to see why Blackbeard would be thrilled by such news.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.