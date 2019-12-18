One Piece Finally Unveils Two Unseen Devil Fruits

One Piece introduced the idea of Devil Fruits early on in its conception. When fans met Monkey D. Luffy, the boy had already eaten the Gomu-Gomu Fruit which Shanks had uncovered, but he was not alone. There are dozens of Devil Fruit users around the Grand Line, and fans just learned how two of those treats looked before they were devoured.

Taking to Twitter, an account known as Library of Ohara took fans by surprise. The page began sorting through a guide book dedicated to One Piece, and they found the designs for two Devil Fruits.

As you can see below, the fruit to the left is a bright red-pink piece with some swirl patterning. The look is finished out with four protrusions which come from the bottom. It is easy to see how these nobs make up teeth to turn the fruit into a skull, so you can guess who ate this Devil Fruit. It was none other than Brook who ate the Yomi Yomi no Mi which allowed the pirate to be resurrected after he died long ago.

Here are the official canonical drawings of the Yomi Yomi no Mi (Brook’s fruit, on the left) and the Kage Kage no Mi (Moriah’s fruit, on the right)!! pic.twitter.com/QULuDUO7mj — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 17, 2019

The second fruit is a bit harder to pinpoint. It is a tad unusual as several leaves cradle its bottom half. The rest of the Devil Fruit is standard given its patterning and dark color. It turns out the fruit is the Kage Kage no Mi, so it belongs to Gecko Moriah who uses it to control shadows.

With these Devil Fruits fleshed out, fans have a couple more to add to their encyclopedias. To date, a slew of Devil Fruits have been kept hidden from audiences, but they hope to learn about all of them before long. And if they are really lucky, One Piece will put out its own guide to the treats one day.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.