‘One Piece’ Reveals Kaido’s Big Plans For Luffy

One Piece is deep into its new arc, and readers are keeping up with its brisk pace. With the Straw Hats in Wano, the pirates have never been this out of their comfort zone, and it looks like Kaido is about to make the situation so much worse.

After all, the hulking pirate has some dangerous plans in mind for Monkey D. Luffy, and the hero is going to have a hard time running around them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece shared its latest chapter, and it caught up with Luffy after he failed to ambush Kaido. The leader of the Beasts Pirates one-shotted the younger pirate after Luffy got one hit on him. With the latter knocked out, Kaido was able to toss Luffy in prison, and it was there fans learned why the Yonko is keeping the boy alive.

As the guards toss Luffy into his secured prison, they can be heard telling the captain what Kaido wants from him.

“Well, first thing’s first, get in there!! We’ll work you to death,” one guard said.

“Starting tomorrow, we will push you around until you want to die! And you’ll stay here until your will breaks and you pledge your allegiance to Master Kaido!”

As it turns out, Kaido isn’t keen on killing Luffy despite the boy posing a threat to his order. Sure, the Straw Hat has messed up his business dealings with Dressrosa, but Kaido knows power when he sees it. That is why the Beasts Pirates captain wants to break Luffy down to his side but such a goal is easier thought than finished. Even if Luffy were to stumble, the Straw Hats crew would risk their lives to bring their friend home. So, fans know it is just a matter of time before Luffy makes it out of Kaido’s grasp; The question of whether or not he’ll be in one piece still stands though.

How do you think Luffy is going to fare in prison this time around? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.