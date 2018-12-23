‘One Piece’ Shares Sneak-Peek At Wano’s Anime Debut

One Piece is celebrating some big milestones, and it seems franchise has plans to celebrate those moment in style. This year, fans will be treated to a special 20th anniversary movie, but that is not all. As it turns out, the anime is nearing its discovery of Wano, and fans just got a sneak-peek at the long-awaited arrival.

So, if you are ready to see Monkey D. Luffy try the way of the samurai, then your time has come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend, Jump Festa came around Japan for its annual showing, and the huge convention didn’t hold back. One Piece came in strong with lots of reveals, and its special anniversary reel ended with a Wano tease for 2019.

As you can see above, the clip ended with two shots of Luffy deep within the island nation. Wano has remained elusive to the Straw Hats in the anime thus far, leaving the crew with simple rumors to judge the country upon. Now, it seems Luffy will get to enter Wano at last during 2019, and his arrival might not go so smoothly.

If you look at these stills, Luffy looks ready to battle as a horde of armed men look at him. The tense scene has the Straw Hat captain armed with a samurai sword on one hand, highlighting his red patchwork robes. When the sneak-peek wraps, fans are given a look at Luffy from the front as he smiles at his opponents. The confident gaze would make Roronoa Zoro proud of his captain, but the jury is out on how he will feel about Luffy’s swordsmanship. It is about time the Straw Hat learned how much Luffy has picked up over the years, but there’s something telling fans Zoro will not be too impressed.

So far, there is no word on when the anime will begin adapting the Wano Country arc. One Piece is still deep into its adaptation of the Whole Cake Island arc as fans are awaiting the epic finale of Luffy’s on-going battle with Katakuri Charlotte.

So, what do you make of Wano’s anime style so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.