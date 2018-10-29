‘One Piece’ Reveals Its New Plans For War

One Piece isn’t the kind of series to wage wars for no reason, and the conflicts it has raised have been big to say the least. Now, it looks like the series is preparing its biggest war yet, and the Straw Hat gang has gotten their marching orders.

Now, it is up to Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro to execute them without outing themselves to the enemy.

Recently, One Piece took fans into the war room as the Straw Hats learned how Wano will go to war soon. The isolated country is in dire straits thanks to its oppressive rulers, and the Kozuki clan is ready to take the land back from the shogun.

According to Kinemon, the war for Wano will begin promptly at a faraway island, but the piece of land will be a heavily guarded one.

“The decisive battle will occur at the Demon Island, Onigashima. That is the headquarters of Kaido and his Beasts Pirates,” the older samurai informed the Straw Hats before Kiku finished explaining how the war will kick off and end in one go if all goes well.

“Our decisive battle will occur during the Fire Festival. It is a grand festival that is celebrated annually by the residents of the capital. They consider Kaido to be a wise king who protects this country,” the heroine shared.

“On the day of the festival, Orochi and his shogun procession will go to Onigashima to pay their respects. However, that is nothing more than a facde. The Beasts Pirates and the government officials will have a banquet on that night.”

In order to help this plan come to fruition, the Straw Hat members who have been on Wano for awile have gotten jobs related to the invasion. Franky is working on the ship that will help bring the rebel alliance to Onigashima while Robin uses her geisha contacts to get close to Orochi. Now, Luffy and his other friends are ready to aid the war effort, and fans are sure the impending battle will be a big one if not just because of the fearsome Beasts Pirates.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.