One Piece Makes Last-Minute Delay to Its New Anime (and Here’s Why)

One Piece has been around for decades, and in that time, the anime has done a lot. We have seen Monkey D. Luffy overcome the most intense obstacles on his journey to become the pirate king. From movies to specials, One Piece has done it all, and now it has a new project in the works. This fall, One Piece will begin its remaster of the Fish-Man Island arc, but the new anime was just hit by a delay.

Yes, that is right. Even series as big as One Piece can be delayed. The team at Toei Animation confirmed the delay earlier today, so One Piece fans can expect to revisit Fish-Man Island in early November.

ONE PIECE WAYLAYS ITS NEW PROJECT FOR THE MLB

“The first episode of One Piece: Special Edit – Fish-Man Island arc scheduled for October 27th has been delayed due to the live broadcasting of the MLB World Series,” the One Piece crew shared. “We apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the event. The episode is now scheduled for November 3rd. Please make sure to tune in.”

As you can see, we have Major League Baseball to thank for the delay. The Yankees and the Dodgers may be the only powers alive that can cause One Piece to push back a release date. After all, the MLB World Series has six games scheduled, and the first will go live on October 25th. However, the big problem comes with Game 2 on October 26th. When you account for the time difference with Japan, the game is airing during One Piece’s slot overseas. So rather than air the game on a delay, One Piece is moving.

And if you are wondering why the MLB World Series is so powerful, well – Japan really loves baseball. The game is considered a staple in Japan, and to make things more pressing, we have Shohei Ohtani to consider. The breakout athlete hails from Japan, and Ohtani is a designated hitter for the Dodgers. His fanbase in Japan is massive, so interest in the MLB World Series is higher than ever. So when push comes to shove, Ohtani vs Luffy has a clear winner when the World Series is involved.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM THE FISH-MAN ISLAND REMASTER?

Thankfully, the new anime will not have fans waiting long. One Piece will bring the remaster to life on November 3rd, and we have already been shown a sneak peek at the project. The Fish-Man Island remake will begin at the arc’s start, so fans will get to visit Sabaody soon. The island is where the Straw Hat crew reunited after their time away training. The gang will have new abilities to show off when its members reunite, and of course, Luffy’s team runs into trouble along the way.

The Fish-Man Island arc marks a turning point for the anime, so fans are very eager to see how its facelift looks. From new Dolby sound to updates visuals and color filters, One Piece is pulling out all the stops for this remaster. The Fish-Man Island arc is ready to channel the aesthetic of the Wano Country saga, so fans better brace themselves for the stylish makeover. Of course, the original version of the Fish-Man Island arc is still available to watch. The One Piece arc, which first hit television in 2011, can be streamed over on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

What do you make of this latest One Piece project? Are you excited to check out the remaster?


