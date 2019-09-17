Shinsuke Nakamura’s Latest WWE Gear Draws One Piece Comparisons

One Piece fans will try to find signs in just about anything, and we mean just about anything. Before, the series has spun out new fan-theories from food containers of all things, and that doesn’t even note all the comparisons made. In fact, such a connection was made this weekend all thanks to one WWE star.

Taking to Twitter, a fan-favorite wrester from Japan got anime fans buzzing when they posted a photo of Nakamura in his latest gear. Suzuki Minoru shared the hilarious photo, and it asked whether Nakamura had become a member of Sanji Vinsmoke’s clan.

“Eh? Is this Germa,” the wrestler asked.

As you can see above, the post references the outfit which Nakamura wore to his latest match. The wrestler appeared on the Clash of Clans alongside hype man Sami Zayn. It was there he faced off with The Miz and came out victorious. Of course, the victory was met with praise, but it was just about overshadowed by his sweet costume.

Dressed in a tight leather bodysuit, the black-and-red outfit has a deep v-neck. The rest of the outfit was bolstered by a bright red cape which gives off some serious superhero vibes. The look was finished off with a side swept hairdo, and the long hair adds real flair to the aesthetic.

This special outfit is what got Minoru and others doing a double take at Nakamura. The over-the-top look comes off as one which the Germa 66 would rock. The army is bolstered by the Vinsmoke clan is known for its flashy raid suits which have ample power. Given how Nakamura took down The Miz, Minoru isn’t wrong to ask whether this suit belongs to the Vinsmoke clan, so let’s hope creator Eiichiro Oda makes this WWE costume canon before long.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.