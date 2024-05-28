One Piece Episode 1107 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece is gearing up for a new phase of the Egghead Arc, and the anime has dropped the first look at what's next with the promo for Episode 1107! One Piece: Egghead Arc has reached a new stage as it's setting up for the second half of the chaos to come as the World Government closes in on Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory. But as Luffy and the others are trying to find the scientist and escape from the island, he's mysteriously gone missing and they have had to split up in order to find him as soon as possible.

One Piece's newest episode saw Luffy and the others trying to leave the island only to find that no one has seen Dr. Vegapunk anywhere. Now splitting up, it seems that they are only inviting more danger as Bonney has also gone missing. But there are many more developments coming in the future episodes as all of these elements coalesce into the major conflict to come. You can check out the first look at what's next with the promo for One Piece Episode 1107 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1107

One Piece Episode 1107 is titled "A Shudder! The Evil Hand Creeping Up on the Laboratory" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Mysterious communication interference divides the Straw Hats. The Satellites are caught off guard and their lives are threatened. Someone must be invading the closed Labophase! An inescapable death game with doubt and fear engulfs Luffy and the others!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, June 2nd (and Saturday, June 1st internationally), One Piece Episode 1107 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the Egghead Arc instead of waiting for more of the anime.

With the Egghead Arc heating up, now is the perfect time to jump in! Check out all of our coverage for One Piece's anime and manga releases!