One Piece Creator Just Divulged Zoro’s Most Important Asset

The creator of One Piece knows what fans want, and Eiichiro Oda does his best to make their dreams come true. The writer has already planned out how his hit series will go, yes, but sometimes his wishes align with those held by fans. But every so often, one reader will send Oda for a loop. That is what happened in the latest SBS Issue, and fans are losing it over Oda’s surprising confession.

The update went live online after SBS made the rounds this month. It was there one brave fan asked Oda how big Zoro’s chest was now that he’s bulked up, and honestly? Oda had no idea how to react.

“Perverted girls are coming! This is the end of this [segment]! Damn it! How should I know? Maybe around 110 cm,” he shared.

This update went on to reveal the new rank of One Piece physiques, and Zoro just took a bold step ahead. Boa Hancock still leads the pack with a 111 cm bust which is nearly a solid 44-inches. Zoro comes in just under that though still ahead of Nico Robin at 100 cm. Finally, Nami ranks fourth with 98 cm, and then Kalifa rounds fifth place at 93 cm.

As you can imagine, Zoro is getting all sorts of attention thanks to this question. One Piece is known for having well-endowed characters, and fans tend to focus on how that impacts its ladies. But these days, it is Zoro who’s showing off, and it turns out readers are just as impressed. So of course, it’s only right for someone to measure Franky and see what kind of record the ship builder has broken!

