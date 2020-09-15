One Piece Promises Its Biggest War Will Launch After Wano

✖

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has gone on record stating that the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates will be coming to an end within five years from this point in the series, and even though the Wano Arc is seemingly in its final phase, the mangaka is promising the biggest battles for Luffy and company is yet to come! Debuting in 1997 with its manga, Eiichiro Oda's swashbuckling epic has been running for decades and has definitely earned its end as fans wait to see if Monkey D. Luffy is able to become the king of the pirates.

Oda has taken the opportunity to chat with a number of different outlets about the series, not only diving into the planned finale, but also the hard work that he has put into manga so far. On top of drawing the series week in and week out, Eiichiro Oda will also be assisting in Netflix's endeavor to bring the Straw Hat Pirates to live action with the upcoming ten episode One Piece season that the streaming service is currently working on to release in the future. With Oda's hard work, the Shonen series has become one of the most popular anime franchises in the world and that level will surely continue as the world nears its end.

Reddit User GyroZepp95 shared the translated excerpt from a recent interview with Eiichiro Oda, wherein the mangaka notes that he will be drawing the "Biggest War" of One Piece history following the conclusion of the Wano Arc that has been considered by many to be one of the best arcs of the franchise to date:

Currently in the Wano Arc, the story line has exploded into a full blown war in the pages of the manga, with the Straw Hat Pirates, members of Wano's resistance, and certain members of the Worst Generation all uniting in a bid to free the isolated nation from the terrifying grip of Kaido and the nefarious Shogun known as Orochi. Not to be outdone, Kaido has unleashed a bevy of new threats and we can't wait to see how Oda is able to amp up the series even further in the story line following this one.

