One Piece Cosplay Stands Tall With Boa Hancock

One Piece has introduced fans to a wide number of memorable moments and characters over the course of its massive run so far, and one awesome cosplay is helping Boa Hancock stand tall above the pack! Eiichiro Oda's long running series is celebrating its 25th Anniversary of its first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and through that time fans have gotten to meet all sorts of fun new faces. When Luffy was separated from the rest of his crew and sent to an island full of women, fans got a great first impression from the pirate princess, Boa Hancock.

Not only did she cooly rule over her society and impress fans with her skill enough alone, she became a much more memorable figure when it was revealed that she was actually one of the Seven Warlords. Not only that, she grew to have a massive crush on Luffy due to his actions when they had first met, and her advances (and his cold reactions) are why fans have grown to love Boa Hancock even more as a result. Now the Pirate Princess is standing out in a whole new way with some awesome cosplay from artist @fabibiworldcosplay on Instagram taking on her look from the One Piece: Stampede movie! Check it out below:

As One Piece kicks off the final saga of the manga, there are many mysteries surrounding Hancock's current status in the series. The last time we had gotten to see her in action, Hancock was reacting to the fact that the World Government decided to dissolve the Seven Warlord system. This meant that she was instantly marked as a major target by the Marines once more following the end of the Reverie, but there's still much we don't know about the fallout of this incident since Luffy and the Straw Hats have been on the isolated Wano Country for so long.

Her eventual return to the series, regardless of how it comes about, and reunion with Luffy is sure to be one of the hugest moments coming ahead in the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series so far. Now it just remains to be seen exactly when she will be returning. But what do you think of Boa Hancock's time in the series so far? What are you hoping to see from her next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!