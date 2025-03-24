One Piece Teams Up With Borussia Dortmund for Cool New Collab

One Piece is about to take to the field as Luffy and the Straw Hats have teamed up with the Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund for a cool new game day collaboration. One Piece has been getting ready to come back for new episodes of the anime following a historic hiatus that has been lasting for six months, and fans around the world have been able to bask in that return with all sorts of cool new collaborations. As has seen in the last few months specifically, One Piece is taking over the worlds of various sports to bring anime to the masses.

Just this year, One Piece has teamed up with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers for a special game night, they are getting ready to team with MLB’s Seattle Mariners for a game night of their own, and now it’s been revealed that One Piece has teamed up with the Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund for a special match day coming later this month. To celebrate this new collaboration with the major football club, you can check out the special poster for the team up below.

What’s New for This One Piece Collab?

As detailed on One Piece’s official website, this new “BVB × ONE PIECE Matchday 2025” will be taking place during the home game between Borussia Dortmund and 1.FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park in Germany on Sunday, March 30th local time. Along with showing off more of the One Piece Card Game during the event (with a special promo card available for those who try it out at the venue), there will also be special merchandise and other goods combining the two franchises that will only be available there. It’s also teasing a special team up between Tony Tony Chopper and the Borussia Dortmund mascot, EMMA.

This is far from the only major team up that One Piece has had with sports teams in the last few months, and will likely be far from the last especially as One Piece will be returning for new episodes of the anime later this Spring. The series has been on a historic six month hiatus following the first half of the Egghead Arc last Fall, so fans have been anxious to see how all of these episodes have been developing in the time since. Now that it’s almost here, it’s finally time to really celebrate with events like this.

When Is The One Piece Anime Coming Back?

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 is finally coming back for new episodes beginning on April 5th in Japan, and will be streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll. There’s going to be a full premiere weekend with Crunchyroll too as along with the new episode, they will be sharing a special 83 minute recap special of the first half of the Egghead Arc to help fans get back up to speed with the new episodes. But that’s not all as a second new episode will quickly premiere the next day, April 6th, that weekend as well.

One Piece Episode 1123 (the first episode of this major comeback) will be launching with Crunchyroll on April 5th, followed by the release of Episode 1124 on April 6th for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Latin America. It’s also been announced that the new episodes will feature a new opening theme titled “Angels and Demons” as performed by GRe4N BOYZ, and a new ending theme performed by muque. It’s going to be a big Spring for One Piece fans.