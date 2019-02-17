‘One Piece’ Creator Finally Addresses Dragon's Bounty

When it comes to One Piece, fans are always eager to get an updated bounty. There are few things audiences (and Luffy) love more than finding out how much the Straw Hats are worth these days, but they are not the only wanted characters out there. Monkey D. Dragon has got to be worth a pretty belly, and fans will find out how much the rogue's bounty is soon enough.

After all, Eiichiro Oda did assure fans he has plans for the Revolutionary yet.

Recently, the creator of One Piece sat down with Viz Media, and it was there the artist opened up about the manga's future. According to translation summaries, Oda was asked specifically about bounty reveal, and the artist name-dropped Dragon and Aokiji. Oda said the two will have their bounties revealed during an impending reverie, and they will "leave everyone in shock."

So, it is time to place your bets. How much money do you think the World Government has put on Dragon's tattooed head?

Naturally, fans assume the character is worth a hefty sum of money. Dragon may not be a pirate, but he is a very dangerous man. He leads the Revolutionary Army, a group of people who vowed to take down the World Government. Dragon's status has led him to become the government's top enemy, and his is said to be the most-wanted man in the world.

So far, there is no real indicator of how powerful Dragon is, but One Piece has hinted at the man's insane power before. People like Ivankov have likened Luffy's tenacious strength to the kind Dragon wields, so it is not hard to think the man is more powerful than his son. With the entire Revolutionary Army at his power, Dragon has fought big-wigs like Smoker, and an off-screen battle pitted the man against Blackbeard. So, here's to hoping Dragon knocked another tooth out of the Yonko before the army went on its way.

Of course, Dragon's bounty is not the only one fans are interested in. Audiences are eager to find out how much money Luffy will be worth once the 'Whole Cake Island' arc ends. After taking down Doflamingo, the captain's bounty shot up to $500 million, and that could easily rise now that Luffy has defeated Katakuri and is on his way to taking down Big Mom with the help of his crew and the Sun Pirates.

So, how much money do you think Dragon has on his head? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!