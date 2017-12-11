This Fan-Colored ‘One Piece’ Sketch Proves Why Carrot Is The Best

Warning! Spoilers for Chapter 888 of the One Piece manga below!

One of the big traditions in the manga fan community is where fans color in the black and white pages of manga moments they particularly enjoy.

As Carrot’s full-moon transformation was one of the most major moments of One Piece lately, it just got a deservedly major coloration:

There have been quite a few fan colorations sharing Carrot’s big moment from Chapter 888 of the manga, but One Piece fan HanayoNao has the most striking one yet. Taking series creator Eiichiro Oda‘s already striking design for Carrot’s full-moon Mink transformation into a Su Long and imbues it with deep blues, striking reds, and an overall glow to enhance its impact.

The series has hinted in the past about the Mink’s secret power during the full-moon, with Carrot even openly noting a possible transformation a few chapters earlier. This comes to a head in Chapter 888. In the previous chapter, Sanji, Pudding and Chiffon were trying to deliver a new wedding cake to Big Mom in order to calm her down. But when they’re stopped by Oven, Bege interferes and they managed to escape thanks to the help of Chiffon’s father Pound.

But when Bege and the Straw Hats find themselves pinned in the middle of the ocean between a raging Big Mom and other strong members of the Charlotte family, Carrot lets them know she’ll take it into her hands.

Utilizing the power of the full moon, Carrot transforms from her normally cute self into the curvaceous design you see above. Her new form brings great increase in power and Carrot effortlessly flies over to the fleet of ships and begins taking them down.

