One Piece Finally Lets One Fan-Favorite Marine Shine

One Piece’s anime is now in the midst of the second phase of the Egghead Arc with its new episodes airing this Spring, and one fan-favorite Marine is getting a chance to shine by jumping into the action at last in the newest episode. One of the best aspects of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is the fact that its world is so expansive that there is basically a fan favorite character for every type of fan. This also means that thanks to the complexity of Oda’s world, not every fan favorite character is going to be on Luffy and the Straw Hats’ side.

One Piece has expanded its roster of antagonists over the course of the franchise with each new introduction to the Marines, and that includes many of those who stand at the top of the hierarchy. The Admirals might be some of the most terrifying foes Luffy and the others might have to face, but characters like Vice-Admiral Doll have quickly struck a chord with fans for an entirely different reason. And with the latest episode of the series, this new addition to the Marines is finally getting something to do…much to the chagrin of Luffy’s current situation.

Who Is Doll in One Piece?

When the first half of the Egghead Arc kicked off its run with One Piece last year, much of its time was spent away from Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. It was revealed that while Luffy and the Straw Hats were stuck on the island, at the same time Koby was being held captive by Blackbeard’s forces on Beehive. This meant that a huge focus of the first half of the arc saw Garp and the Marines mounting an offensive on Beehive to save Koby, and this is where fans got to meet even more of the Marine forces for the first time.

The Marines have been shifting in their roster since the start of the New World arc as it wasn’t just the pirate world that was changing in big ways since the events of the Marineford arc. There were lots of new characters making their debut like Doll, who instantly struck a chord with fans thanks to her unique design when compared to some of the other Marines introduced alongside of her. It’s the same for them not mounting an attack on Egghead as well as Doll quickly takes down a Pacifista without much issue.

What’s Next for the Marines in One Piece?

Doll jumping into action is a bit of a double-edged sword, however. Because while it means that fans will finally get to see what this Marine can do in the field at last, it also means that the Marine forces are now steadily closing in on Luffy and the others. While they were at a stalemate before, Saturn has now given the order to completely wipe out Dr. Vegapunk and his work on the island (outside of a few key items). So Admiral Kizaru is now leading the charge as the Marines begin their attack.

It’s going to be an eventful arc that’s filled with a ton of chaos as not only has Luffy kicked off his long awaited rematch with Kizaru years after their disastrous first meeting, but also many of the other characters will start their own notable fights as well. It’s going to get a lot messier before it all gets better, so you can catch up with the newest episodes of One Piece now streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll.