The Beginning After the End Reveals English Dub Cast & Release Date

Those watching The Beginning After the End‘s anime in Japanese with subs are already two (soon to be three) episodes deep into the adaptation of TurtleMe’s web novel. But, for viewers who prefer watching an English dub, the wait is finally over to jump into the power fantasy isekai. The English dub of Studio A-Cat’s The Beginning After the End debuts today, and the English voice cast has finally been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Beginning After the End puts a new spin on the isekai genre. Inspired by shows like Mushoku Tensei (without all of the controversial content), TBATE sees a dictatorial ruler, King Grey, mysteriously killed and reborn as an infant named Arthur Leywin in a new world with a loving family. We know as much about his past life as we do the new land, and the series slowly peels back the layers on both King Grey and Arthur’s world as the latter grows immensely powerful.

Studio A-CAT

Who Stars in The Beginning After the End‘s English Voice Cast?

The first episode of The Beginning After the End‘s English dub releases on April 16th, and we finally know who will be bringing the beloved characters to life. Amber “FoxyVox” May (Beyblade X) will be voicing Arthur Leywin, with Christopher Wehkamp (My Hero Academia) voicing King Grey. Arthur’s parents, Alice and Rey, will be voiced by Colleen Clinkenbeard (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) and Jessie James Grelle (Attack on Titan), respectively. Meanwhile, Kayla Temshiv (The Dead) has been cast as Sylvie, and Brandon Acosta (Solo Leveling) is voicing “Soldier.”

As well as the cast, the key staff for The Beginning After the End‘s English dub has also been revealed. The dub is being directed by Jonathan Rigg and produced by Samantha Harek. Heather Walker is in charge of adapting the story into the English language. Neal Malley is mixing, and Derric Benavides is the dub’s sound engineer. New episodes of The Beginning After the End‘s English dub will be released weekly, two weeks after the episode airs in Japanese.

A-CAT

Can The Beginning After the End‘s Anime Be Redeemed?

The Beginning After the End is one of the most popular web novels of all time, having been read by over 150 million people. Unfortunately, Studio A-CAT’s anime adaptation hasn’t lived up to the collective fan base’s expectations. After just two episodes, many fans had revolted against the adaptation, with some going so far as to sign a petition demanding that the show be canceled and remade with better animation.

All of the criticism is targeted towards The Beginning After the End‘s fight scenes. Fans of the web novel were hoping for animation on par with A-1 Pictures’ Solo Leveling. Unfortunately, The Beginning After the End‘s fights have been more akin to Season 2 of Blue Lock. We’re all hoping that the lackluster animation in Episode 2 was simply a result of budget allocation. With some major fight scenes coming up, it will take something impressive to win back the fan base.

H/T: Crunchyroll