One Piece Chapter 1158 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

One Piece Chapter 1158 is the next issue, and from the latest chapter, it has become clear that the upcoming installment will continue developing the flashback surrounding the legendary God Valley incident. Ever since the flashback shifted focus to the mysterious Rocks D. Xebec, fans have questioned why this storyline was unfolding in the middle of Harald and Loki’s flashback. However, the past few chapters have revealed that Rocks has a significant connection to Harald’s rise and his recognition by the World Government. In the latest chapter, the Five Elders stated that they would grant Harald’s wish to align Elbaf with the World Government only if he killed Rocks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this is the major development tying Rocks and Harald together, pointing toward the inevitable death of the former, the chapter also confirmed that Shakky is the precious treasure stolen by the World Government, sparking the legendary conflict. This event culminates in an all-out war between the World Government, the Roger Pirates, and the Rocks Pirates, ultimately leading to the fall of Rocks and his death. With Harald now playing a role in these events, the question of how Rocks meets his end has become even more intriguing. The upcoming chapter is expected further to unravel the lore of the God Valley incident; however, fans will need to wait, as One Piece will be on break in the next issue of the magazine.

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece Chapter 1158 will be featured in issue 40 of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which is set to be released on Monday, September 1st, 2025, at midnight Japan Standard Time. Due to the time difference, fans in the Western regions will be able to read the latest chapter of One Piece on Sunday, August 31st, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) due to time difference.

Once released, One Piece Chapter 1158 will be free to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media for a short duration. These platforms offer the first and latest three chapters of One Piece, along with many other ongoing Shonen Jump series, to read for free. Lastly, those with a subscription to Shonen Jump Manga Plus can also read all chapters of One Piece.

What to Expect From One Piece Chapter 1158

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Since it has become clear that the current flashback is building toward unveiling the full events of the legendary God Valley Incident, One Piece Chapter 1158 is expected to expand further on this lore. With the confirmation that Shakky is the treasure the Rocks Pirates raided God Valley to reclaim, the upcoming chapter will likely feature more scenes from her time on Pirate Island, where she captivated its residents. The series may also reveal the true reason behind Shakky’s presence on Pirate Island, potentially hinting at her relationship with Silvers Rayleigh, a connection fans are increasingly speculating about, and even touching on the theory that Mihawk could be their child. While Oda is expected to provide more context to this theory, the chapter will also shift focus to another character.

Harald remains at the center of this flashback, if not its main focus, with the latest chapter showing the Five Elders offering him a deal to align his country with the World Government in exchange for killing Rocks. This places Harald in a clear dilemma. With Loki also tied into the flashback, it is evident that these events will deeply influence the young Loki as well. However, since Rocks ultimately meets his demise during the God Valley Incident, where it is widely recognized that Roger and Garp played pivotal roles, Harald will still stand to benefit. His eventual recognition by the World Government ensures his rise, while Loki’s resentment toward him will only deepen, solidifying Harald as a key figure in Rocks’ downfall.

Ultimately, before the God Valley Incident is fully revealed, there will be considerable buildup, starting with Shakky’s imminent kidnapping by the World Government. It will be thrilling to see which character manages to abduct Shakky right under the noses of the pirates on Hachinosu. However, fans will have to wait, as One Piece is on break next week and will return at the end of the month.



