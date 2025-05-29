One Piece Teases Roger and Garp’s Most Legendary Battle With First Look

Having mostly seen and experienced the vast world of One Piece through its protagonist Luffy and the Straw Hats, instances such as the latest God Valley flashback are quite rare in the series. As the series has proved over the years, there is much more to One Piece’s world and history that fans still do not know, and the mysterious God Valley Incident is one of these things. As such, besides telling fans Kuma’s backstory, One Piece’s latest flashback is also revealing precious information about the series’ history, including a legendary battle where the former King of the Pirates and the Hero of the Marines joined forces.

After referencing the event multiple times and leaving fans with only brief teases for years on end, Episode 1130 of One Piece finally gives fans a good look at the infamous God Valley Incident. The episode reveals that the island was the location of the Celestial Dragons’ cruel Native Hunting Competition, with Ginny being the one to lure in the Rocks Pirates and the Roger Pirates as part of their escape plan. Besides giving fans a brief glimpse of the Rocks Pirates in their heyday, the latest episode also reveals young versions of Roger, Garp, and their respective crews as they jump into battle on God Valley, hyping up the mystery surrounding the historic event even more.

Toei Animation

Roger and Garp Make Their God Valley Debut in One Piece

So far, the only other time fans have gotten a proper glimpse at the God Valley Incident was when Sengoku first introduced the island and the mystery of what took place there 38 years ago. This was in Episode 958, wherein One Piece first revealed the young version of Garp that fans see in the latest episode, with Sengoku revealing that this was when Garp earned his famous title as the Hero of the Marines. Episode 958 was also when Sengoku revealed the nature of the battle at God Valley, which involved Garp and Roger joining forces to defeat the fearsome Rocks Pirates.

At this point, other than Garp, the series hadn’t yet revealed the younger version of any other characters, including Roger and his crew, which is why Episode 1130 has fans so excited. It is safe to say that the anime nailed the character designs, especially with Roger, who is seen without his signature mustache for the first time in One Piece. Sadly, beyond a few exchanged battle cries between Rocks and Roger, Episode 1130 cuts away without giving fans a good look at Rocks D. Xebec or the battle between him, Roger, and Garp. However, with One Piece headed into the Final Saga at breakneck speed, it likely won’t be long till the series reveals the entire clash, and it’s sure to be just as epic as fans imagined when that time comes.

