One Piece’s Most Popular Theory Is Slightly Getting Out of Hand

The One Piece manga celebrated its 28th anniversary this year, and it’s currently in the Final Saga as it nears its inevitable conclusion. The light-hearted story about a young pirate boy has developed significantly over the years, as we learn more about the broken world built by the tyrannical government. The series has several layers of mysteries, some of which have yet to be revealed. Even our protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, is one big mystery. Although the series has always focused on his dream of becoming the Pirate King, we learn after the Wano Country Saga that there’s something more he wants to achieve, which can only be possible after getting the One Piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only that, but we barely know anything about his father, Monkey D. Dragon, who was introduced in the Loguetown Arc. So far, the story has only shown him a handful of times, and despite being the leader of the Revolutionary Army, his powers have never been revealed. However, the most mysterious person in his family is his mother, whose name or face was never revealed in the story. Luffy grew up in a small village of the Goa Kingdom located in the East Blue Sea. However, a majority of the fandom considers this new character to be a more likely option, even though there’s no evidence to back it up.

One Piece Fans Believe the Former Pirate Empress Is Luffy’s Mother

Since the manga never revealed the identity of Luffy’s mother, there have been countless theories about her, even to the point of having one theory about Crocodile being a woman and his mother. Not only that, but the former Pirate Empress, Tritoma, also gained popularity thanks to this theory. She was first introduced in SBS Volume 109, and that’s when the rumors began. She was previously mentioned during the Amazon Lily Arc as the former Pirate Empress, who died of Love Sickness about 13 years ago.

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Tritoma made her manga debut in Chapter 1156, which features a flashback from around 40 years ago when the Kuja Pirates were roaming across the seas and were treated as celebrities for their beauty and strength. Because of her cheerful nature, which is unlike the rest of the Pirate Empresses, and her beautiful smile, many believe she shares a resemblance with Luffy. However, that’s the only reason fans believe the theory to be true, which isn’t currently enough evidence to back it up. Not to mention, she died 13 years ago, which means Luffy was already six at the time, but he has never once seen her face. His separation from Tritoma could be explained by backstory to fill the gaps in the timeline, but until then, there’s not enough compelling evidence to call her Luffy’s mother definitively.

Since Dragon had to leave his son because of the dangers surrounding him, Luffy’s grandfather, Monkey D. Garp, was responsible for raising him. Since Garp’s job as a Vice Admiral kept him busy, he would always leave Luffy and Portgas D. Ace under the care of Curly Dadan, a former mountain bandit. Luffy didn’t grow up with his parents, but Dadan showered her foster sons with lots of love, in her own way. Since the One Piece manga is in the Final Saga, we may soon learn more about his parents and the past that connected the two of them.