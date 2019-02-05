‘One Piece’ Debuts Sanji’s Raid Suit

As the Wano arc continues to show various sides of the Straw Hats now that they are preparing for a major confrontation against Kaido, the last chapter of the series began teasing that Sanji may finally use the Raid Suit given to him after the Whole Cake Island arc.

After seeing the kind of power the rest of his Germa 66 family had with these suits, fans have been curious as to what Sanji’s would like. Luckily, Chapter 931 had the full debut of his Raid Suit: Stealth Black.

Before fighting the two dinosaur foes in Chapter 931, Sanji needs to use the Raid Suit as a disguise to hide his identity lest their big coup is revealed too soon. Swallowing his pride, Sanji first says he’s only testing out the Raid Suit power rather than “sinking to the level” of the Germa. Franky and Usopp are immediately impressed by the transformation, and Law remembers the suit from the comics as The “Number 3 Member of the Army of Evil , Germa 66: Stealth Black.”

Calling himself “Soba Mask” instead, the suit gives him incredible power and speed as he quickly deals a powerful blow to Page One, the foe with the Spinosaurus Devil Fruit transformation. But that’s not it either as the special ability of his raid suit makes him invisible. As Law explains, the Stealth Black from the comics had the ability to vanish as the suit would project the background onto him, making him seem invisible.

Sanji clarifies that his suit’s cape will work as a shield, and his boots have floating devices under his feet. The invisibility is hilariously the icing on the cake as Sanji’s once though dead dream of the Clear-Clear fruit now has now become a reality. Though he briefly thinks about spying on women in this suit for a moment, he quickly returns to the fight. Though the chapter ends before fans can see more of Sanji’s Raid Suit in action, he does think to himself that Franky and Usopp should redesign the suit. So while this is the debut of his Raid Suit, Sanji may just have a different look for it in the future should he use it again.

