One Piece Reveals The Aftermath Of Luffy’s Plague

Though the Wano Arc may have just started in the anime, One Piece’s manga is neck deep in Wano as Luffy, the Straw Hats, and a hodge podge of samurai have taken up arms against Kaido, his Beast Pirates, and more enemies than you can count. Recently, in attempting to free some prisoners from the bowels of Wano’s prisons, Luffy ran smack dab into Kaido’s crew, more specifically, the bio-weapon wielding Jack. Jack’s weapon was made by the appropriately titled Queen and the swashbuckling deviant unleashed a torrent of disease on his enemies, with Luffy caught right in the middle!

Previously, as mentioned, Luffy had been fighting off the forces of Kaido with the help of the Straw Hats’ new allies in the form of a few samurai. While in combat, Luffy was exposed to the bio-weapon that Jack wielded but all the same, Monkey gave everything he had in an attempt to win the day. With the virus coursing through his veins, and appearing to affect him above the skin, Luffy unleashed a blow that knocked back the prisoners that were attempting to capture both him and the Straw Hat Pirates, who were still terrified of the forces of Wano.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Making for an escape route, both Luffy and the Pirates managed to find a nearby cave where the leader of the Straw Hats has seen better days. Attempting to fight off the virus, Luffy slumps against a cave wall as Chopper attempts to create an anti-virus for what is currently plaguing the swashbuckling, devil fruit eating pirate. We ultimately doubt that Luffy is going to be done in by this virus, but who knows for how long he’ll be incapacitated with the virus coursing through him. From the seriousness of the situation, it seems that Luffy will need a cure sooner rather than later, as its clear that the bio-weapon has come extremely close to killing him.

What other surprises Kaido and his men will have up their sleeves are sure to be revealed as the Wano Arc continues to move forward with each new chapter of One Piece!

Do you think Luffy will be good as new sooner rather than later to fight the forces of Kaido? How have you enjoyed the Wano Arc so far in both the anime and the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.