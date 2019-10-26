One Piece Reveals How Orochi Thwarted a Major Rebel Ambush

The third act of One Piece‘s Wano Country arc is now in full swing, and the manga is about to erupt in a major war. Luffy and the Straw Hats have been helping the rebels to gear up for their 4,000 strong attack on Kaido’s forces, but the Shogun Orochi has been throwing several wrenches into their plans. One of the biggest was the execution of Yasuie, and now Orochi has finally acted on the information he gathered back then in order to thwart the major rebel attack. It’s about as cunning and cowardly as one would expect from Orochi.

Chapter 959 sees Orochi launch a counter offensive that doesn’t get his hands dirty in any direct way, but does manage to deal some significant damage to the ports in the area as he has bombers attacking specific locations.

In 959 it’s revealed that Orochi is still angry over Yasuie, as executing the former Wano icon has only provided a boon to the people. Now that he knows that Oden’s former Akazaya warriors have indeed returned from 20 years in the past and are gathering an army, he tasks flying bombers to take out all the bridges and ports around him.

The night before the battle begins, Orochi has bombers attack Kuri Beach — where the Thousand Sunny has been spotted — the bridge between Kibi and Udon, the bridge between Ringo and Hakumai, the Itachi Port of Kuri, and the bridge between Kuri and Udon. He does this with the goal of closing off all the entrances to the Tokage Port where he and Kaido’s forces will be.

This seems to work as now Kin’emon and the others are left without a way to cross the terrible seas and attack, but it’s not exactly like they’re going to give up either. They’ve been waiting 20 years in order to do this, and there most likely might be another way around Orochi’s plan.

