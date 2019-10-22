One Piece Reveals the Straw Hats’ Samurai Outfits

One Piece’s Wano Country arc has resumed in the manga after a brief break, and things are gearing up for an intense conflict. War has been brewing on the back burner throughout the entire arc as the people of Wano prepare to take back the region from Kaido, and that means Luffy and the Straw Hats have started to get their gear together to launch the offensive against Orochi. This includes some special samurai armor for Luffy and the others, and Luffy’s really feeling the samurai spirit.

Chapter 959 of the series sees many of the 4,000 strong forces getting their weapons and gear in order, and Hitetsu has brought some extra samurai armor for Luffy to use. This means Luffy, Chopper, and Brook get to act out their fantasies of being some powerful samurai of Wano.

Videos by ComicBook.com

(One Piece Chapter 959 spoilers) I am both carrot and robin. Lookit chopper’s tiny armor! His second horns! So cute! pic.twitter.com/ODVBSCP76I — 💉Re-animootor💉 (@CunningMaker) October 20, 2019

With the three of them donning some new armor, Luffy is far more confident in taking on Kaido for their big rematch. Brook and Chopper hilariously throw themselves into the mood as well, and Chopper adorably doubles his amount of horns. Luffy’s been having fun playing at being a samurai ever since he first got his hands on a legendary sword early on, but things are definitely different this time around considering Kaido had dealt him a pretty hefty loss.

The same goes here as even though Luffy has put on some cool samurai armor, he can’t really get into the mood as he’s still worried about whether or not Jinbe has managed to survive Big Mom’s wrath. Big Mom had made her way to Wano and has now formed an alliance with Kaido, but the last time they all saw Jinbe he was planning to hold her back. This has them all fearing the worst case scenario, and it’s another worry stacked on all the others. It’s tough to enjoy the samurai fun.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.