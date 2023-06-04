One Piece Cosplay Recreates Big Mom's Wildest Scene

One Piece has only begun to tap into what Big Mom's really capable of as the anime reaches the climax of the Wano Country Arc with its latest episodes, but one One Piece cosplay is really reminding fans just how wild of a character Big Mom really is by recreating the Emperor's wildest scene in the series yet! Big Mom has been a major player in the series ever since Luffy crossed paths with the Emperor, but the Whole Cake Island arc showed off just how wild of a foe Charlotte Linlin really could be as she desired to eat as much as possible.

Through a tragic look into Big Mom's past, it was revealed that she one ate all of the fellow kids and friends that she had growing up. It was a wild reveal that Big Mom never quite recovered from, and did not do much to change her Emperor course that fans see her on in the latest episodes of the anime. But artist kappy_w on TikTok has served up a hearty reminder of this wild moment for Big Mom through some wildly good cosplay. Check it out:

Where to Find One Piece's Anime and Manga

As of the current episodes of the One Piece anime, Big Mom is still posing a massive threat on Onigashima while Kaido has been fighting Luffy on the roof of the Skull Dome. There has been plenty going down in both the climax of the Wano Country Arc and beyond, so luckily there's an easy way to catch up with the anime and manga. One Piece's manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can even find the three most recent chapters completely for free.

If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime instead, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

Where does Big Mom rank among your favorite villains seen in One Piece's anime and manga so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!