One Piece Remake Dashes Fan Hopes With No Jump Festa News

The One Piece remake is one of the most highly-anticipated anime series and a major project by the Wit Studio. The remake will stream exclusively on Netflix and fans will experience their beloved East Blue Saga once more. Netflix has been particularly investing in One Piece projects ever since the massive success of the live-action adaptation. While OPLA Seasons 2 and 3 are currently under production, Netflix announced the new remake project which will be a seasonal adaptation. The remake was announced during Jump Festa 2024. After months of silence, Wit Studio released several concept sketches in August 2024, which were well received by fans.

The studio also announced that the Attack on Titan’s staff, who worked in the anime’s first three seasons, will be part of the One Piece remake team. This includes director Masashi Koizuka and animation producer Ryoma Kawamura. The concept sketches highlight several scenes from the East Blue Saga and introduce new designs of our beloved characters. However, even then, the remake doesn’t share any updates about the release date. Jump Festa 2025 was held last week, which doesn’t even mention anything about it. It’s clear that fans will have to wait longer for a key visual, teaser, and even the release date.

What Happened on the One Piece Stage During Jump Festa 2025?

Compared to last year, Jump Festa 2025 for One Piece has been considerably dull. The only highlight was Kazuki Yao’s tear-jerking farewell and the announcement of Franky’s new voice actor. Apart from that, we also get new key visuals, a trailer, a time slot, and a release date for the anime’s return in 2025. The anime will continue the crew’s adventures in the Egghead Arc. More enemies will soon join the battle, causing trouble for the Straw Hats.

There were also rumors about a new One Piece movie, but nothing has been set in stone yet. However, that doesn’t mean a new movie isn’t happening. Toei Animation is always coming up with new projects centering around One Piece to keep the hype going. The latest film, One Piece Film: Red was released in 2022. So, it’s high time fans will start expecting a new movie.

What to Expect From the One Piece Remake?

The remake will likely adapt new Sagas in every season, with the first one being the East Blue Saga. It has six arcs: Romance Dawn, Orange Town, Syrup Village, Baratie, Arlong Park, and Loguetown Arcs. The anime will introduce Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate aspiring to acquire the legendary One Piece treasure and become King of the Pirates. Luffy sets sail from Foosha Village in a small boat, looking for reliable people to join his crew before heading for the Grand Line.

The seas in the Grand Line are treacherous and very few manage to survive out there. Because of the high number of casualties, it’s known as the “Pirate Graveyard.” This is why, Luffy needs more people on his side. He comes across a swordsman, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, a thief with exceptional navigational skills, Sanji, a chef and skilled fighter, and Usopp, a sniper. All of them join Luffy in order to not only help him become the Pirate King but also accomplish their personal goals.