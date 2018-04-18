‘One Piece’ Reveals Fan-Vote For New Busty Nami Collectibles

If you are not aware of the BB figure collection, then you are about to learn a lot about the line. Right now, the scintillating line is celebrating its three-year anniversary, and One Piece is going all out to promote the event. So, how else could you celebrate than by having Nami wear a barely-there bikini?

So, as you might have guessed, these new BB variant figures are NOT meant for kids.

Not long ago, the official One Piece social media pages confirmed the franchise has something special planned for these new BB figures of Nami. The ‘POP One Piece Ver. BB’ series has put many of the manga’s most popular heroines into slinky swimsuits, and it has become rather popular with collectors. So, the BB line is hosting a fan-vote for consumers to decide which Nami figure will get released in honor of its third birthday.

“As we celebrate the third anniversary since the line’s first release in 2015, users can vote to choose which of these five figures will be sold as a thank you to fans,” the collection explained.

As you can see above, the Nami figures up for sale mimic the pose the heroine usually takes in her BB statues. The busty pirate is shown sitting as she starts lifting up her shirt. More than half of the girl’s breasts are shown as she gets ready for a day of sunbathing. So, it is up to fans to decide which of these variants they like the best. The fan-poll is open until May 14, and the winning figure will go up for pre-order at the beginning of June.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

