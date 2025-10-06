One Piece Confirms Another Hiatus After Eiichiro Oda’s Worrying Health Update

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The One Piece manga is currently in a crucial phase as the ongoing backstory unravels the secrets about the God Valley Incident. However, the manga went on a sudden break last week, delaying Chapter 1162 due to Eiichiro Oda’s health. The chapter will now be released on October 12th, 2025, on the official Manga Plus app. After the sudden hiatus, fans expressed concern over the mangaka being overworked with the manga chapters as well as the upcoming live-action adaptation’s Season 2. However, the one-week break didn’t help the author recover, which caused more concern about his deteriorating health.

According to @WSJ_manga on X, Chapter 1162 of One Piece will go on another one-week hiatus. Mangakas are often overworked and deal with several health issues, which frequently worries fans. Weekly Shonen Jump mangakas, including Oda, usually take a break once every three to four weeks, but consecutive hiatuses often occur whenever they fall ill. One Piece has been serialized weekly since 1997, which has clearly taken a toll on the author. Since the previous break was unexpected, Shonen Jump shared a message apologizing to fans. However, since Chapter 1163 was delayed at a reasonable time, we may not get an official update about the mangaka’s health this time.

One Piece Is Currently Featuring the God Valley Incident

The Elbaf Arc of the manga commences a new flashback to unravel the mystery behind Harald’s death over 14 years ago. He was the most beloved king of Elbaf, working for decades to improve the lives of his people. However, the tragedy completely shattered the entire country, and they believed Loki to be the murderer. Before the backstory commenced, Loki revealed he was innocent while also promising to tell the truth about the incident. But before the manga could reveal everything, it goes further into the past to feature Harald’s journey to becoming the beloved king of Elbaf.

While attempting to affiliate with the World Government, he unexpectedly becomes friends with Rocks D. Xebec, the legendary pirate who is believed to be the instigator of the God Valley Incident. Before the Elbaf Arc, the God Valley Incident was only briefly shown through Kuma’s POV. It wasn’t enough to show the truth behind that horrifying day, but now the ongoing arc promises to reveal everything about it, with Rocks D. Xebec at the center of it all.

The manga unveils that the Native Hunting Competition took place there so the World Government could lay a trap for Rocks, and he knowingly fell for it to save his wife and two-year-old son, who were on the island. However, the World Government wasn’t satisfied with killing countless innocent people and Rocks himself; they also had to put the blame on him so their true atrocities would never be known to the public. Chapter 1162 will continue the fight on the island and take us one step closer to finding out the truth about Rocks’ fate.

