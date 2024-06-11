One Piece Cosplay Returns to Wano With Black Maria

Of the many Beast Pirates that made up Kaido's forces in One Piece, Black Maria was one of the creepiest. Thanks to chomping down an ancient Zoan devil fruit, Maria had the ability to transform into a prehistoric spider, making her one of the strongest lieutenants to Kaido in his reign of Wano. While Maria's status remains a mystery following her defeat at the hands of Nico Robin, one fan has brought back the arachnid warrior to highlight her fashion style in the isolated nation.

Kaido's Beast PIrates had a serious leg-up thanks to eating artificially created Devil Fruit, with even Kozuki Oden's son Momonosuke eating a fruit that gave him abilities close to that of Kaido himself. When it came to Black Maria, the Beast Pirate found herself sitting pretty as one of the strongest Shinuchi. The Shinuchi are effectively "second-grade lieutenants" who handle more of the mudane operations of Onigashima though you'd hardly know this with Maria considering her wild abilities and power level. During the final fight of the Wano Arc, Black Maria came quite close to taking Sanji off the map permanently but was ultimately defeated by Nico Robin in one of the most startling fights of the arc.

Black Maria Returns!

Following her defeat at the hands of Nico Robin, Black Maria's status remains a mystery. Considering the Straw Hat was able to break the Beast Pirate's back during their confrontation, the spider-themed swashbuckler probably won't be hopping back to the battlefield for the final saga any time soon. Unfortunately for Luffy and his crew, they have far greater threats to worry about than the Beast Pirates.

When it comes to the current threats facing Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, the World Government has once again gotten involved in the story thanks to trying to take out Dr. Vegapunk. In the anime, Luffy recently was able to defeat Rob Lucci on Future Island as the Straw Hats search for answers. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, the manga has presented the biggest threats to the Thousand Sunny's crew to date as even Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation is being pushed to its limit.

