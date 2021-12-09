One Piece Cosplay Crawls To Life With Black Maria

The War for Wano continues to rage on in both the anime and manga of One Piece, with Kaido unleashing the full force of his Beast Pirates in the face of the resistance fighters, who Luffy and his crew are currently a part of. With each of the Straw Hats getting battles of their own to individually take care of, Black Maria became a major threat for Nico Robin, with one cosplay perfectly capturing the menacing aesthetic of the antagonist.

Black Maria herself is a member of the Tobiroppo, who make up some of the most powerful members of the Beast Pirates, and with good reason. While a good number of the Beast Pirates, such as King and Queen, transform into ancient dinosaurs, the spider villain instead is able to transform into an ancient spider, wherein her human body still horrifically rests on top of the arachnid form. In the latest appearance of Black Maria in the manga, she went one-on-one with Nico Robin following the Straw Hats’ cook Sanji being kidnapped during the War For Wano battle. With Nico unleashing her ultimate attack, Demonio Fleur, Black Maria has seemingly been knocked out of the battle once and for all.

Instagram Cosplayer Kappy Cosplay shared this inspired take on the web weaving antagonist, who makes for quite the villain in the history of One Piece and might yet still have a role to play before the War For Wano Arc comes to a close and the fate of the Grand Line is decided by the battle taking place inside the isolated nation:

Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka responsible for One Piece, hasn’t been shy about the fact that he is looking to bring the story of Monkey D. Luffy to a close within the next five years, though we’d be hard-pressed to think of how the artist will be able to surpass the Wano Arc when it comes to fast-paced action and high stakes. Needless to say, the Straw Hat Pirates will have plenty of challenges ahead of them before their journey comes to a close.

