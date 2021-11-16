One Piece Cosplay Brings the Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria to Life

One awesome One Piece cosplay has brought the Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria to life! The anime is getting ready to reach its monumental 1,000th episode milestone, and there is quite a lot to look forward to as the war on Onigashima has finally broken out between Luffy and the pirate and samurai rebel alliance and Kaido and Big Mom’s combined forces. With the arrival on Onigashima, fans were introduced to Kaido’s six strongest fighters that weren’t the three lead performers that we had met previously known as the Tobi Roppo.

Upon the arrival on Onigashima with Episode 982 of the series, fans were introduced to the six Tobi Roppo. These fighters are quite mysterious and have unique personalities of their own as it’s clear that they aren’t as scared of Kaido as some of the other subordinates. One of the more unique that stood out immediately among fans was Black Maria, the giant woman who treats the other Tobi Roppo with a kind of familial attitude that the others simply don’t have. While we haven’t seen her in action in the anime yet, artist @azubizes has brought Black Maria to life through some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

The Tobi Roppo made a grand entrance to the anime, and fans have seen a little of what they are capable of thanks to the brief fights we have seen with Ulti and Page-One thus far, but Black Maria’s skills are still a mystery along with the other Tobi Roppo members. But thankfully it won’t be much longer before we see her get into the action alongside the rest of the members as the war on Onigashima begins to break out in full following the massive 1,000th episode milestone coming our way.

Episode 1,000 of the series teases we’ll finally see all of the Straw Hats battling alongside one another for the first time in quite a while and they’ll need all the help they can get from one another as soon as the Tobi Roppo enter the equation. The chaos across the Skull Dome is already hitting a fever pitch in the anime, and it’s only going to get more chaotic, messy, and intense as the war continues.

What do you think? How are you liking the anime’s take on the War on Onigashima so far? Curious to see Black Maria and the Tobi Roppo fighting in future episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about One Piece and everything anime in the comments!