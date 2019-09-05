One Piece Cosplayer Channels Luffy’s Wano Look Perfectly

Wano Country hasn’t just presented the crew of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece with new problems, its given them all entirely new wardrobes as they attempt to blend into the isolationist, feudalistic Japan style country. Donning attire that gives Luffy and his friends the appearances of samurai, ronin, and ninja, the newest outfits are shown off amazingly in both the artwork of the anime and the manga. None perhaps look as different than Monkey D. Luffy, who changes his classic “Straw Hat” appearance to reflect the far more foreign culture that he finds himself in within the seas of the Grand Line.

Crunchyroll posted the amazing cosplay on their Official Twitter Account for a dedicated One Piece fan that brings the style of Wano Country and the arc in general, taking Luffy and his pirate crew into one of their most dangerous scenarios to date:

The manga and the anime are at two different parts of the story in the lives of the Straw Hat Pirates, but both mediums are still focused on Wano. In the anime, Luffy has just re-united with Zoro, one of the last remaining members of the Straw Hats who has yet to return to the fold of the now legendary swashbucklers. Attempting to “get the band back together” and fix the problems that now plague Wano, Luffy and Zoro encounter not just a “Scarecrow pirate” in the form of Hawkins but have literally taken arms against a character named “Batman”, who makes up a part of the villain Kaido’s Beast Pirates.

In the manga, the final assault against Kaido and the forces of Wano is about to begin, with Luffy training to defeat the leader of the Beast Pirates by slamming his fists against a literal steel slab. Whether or not this will be enough to not just take down Kaido, but the pirates of Big Mom who has just created a Pirate Alliance with the horn headed antagonist.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that brings the Luffy of Wano to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.