One Piece Cosplay Preps For Season 2 With Crocodile And Nico Robin

One Piece’s live-action is currently working on its second season, bringing the young actors who play the Straw Hat Pirates together once again. As the Netflix series continues to follow the source material spawned by Eiichiro Oda, many shonen fans are right in thinking that Luffy and his friends might be making their way to Alabasta. Once the crew of the Going Merry enters the desert island, they find themselves locked in a fight for the future of the nation with the villainous Crocodile and Ms. Sunday at the top of the list. Now, two cosplayers are sharing their own takes on Alabasta’s big bads.

As One Piece fans well know, Nico Robin might have started as a member of Baroqueworks, but she would go on to join Luffy and crew as a new member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Both herself and Crocodile had fairly powerful abilities, which caused quite a few headaches for the anime heroes during the thick of the Alabasta Arc. When it comes to Robin, she can sprout additional limbs on any surface and recently showed just how powerful she has become during the Wano Arc. On the flip side, Crocodile had the power to transform into sand and even sap the water from any area the villain made contact with.

Crocodile and Nico Robin Reunite

Despite Ms. Sunday’s power, she found herself on the receiving end of a betrayal from Crocodile once her usefulness came to an end. Luckily, Luffy was able to save the day by both defeating Crocodile and securing a brighter future for the residents of Alabasta in doing so. In the final saga of One Piece’s manga, Crocodile has joined forces with Mihawk and Buggy, creating a new force in the Cross Guild and is sure to play a fundamental part in the grand finale.

At present, Netflix has yet to cast either Nico Robin or Crocodile though they’re sure to be a part of the live-action adaptation. While Jamie Lee Curtis might not be a part of the series, fans will still have their eyes on future casting announcements when it comes to One Piece’s live-action second season.

