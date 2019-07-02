One Piece Cosplay Gives Mihawk the Stylish Look He Deserves

The Avengers aren’t the only franchise with a “Hawkeye” under their belt, or rather a “Hawk Eyes”. One Piece’s Dracule Mihawk is perhaps one of the most powerful pirates that the Straw Hats have come into contact with. Acting as something of an anti-hero in the series, Dracule is simply looking for a challenge for his sword and normally doesn’t find himself involved in the events of the world. One cosplayer decided to bring the franchise’s “ultimate swordsman” to life with this amazing costume.

Instagram Cosplayer Axel_Cosplay portrayed his version of the mentor of Zoro in all his glory:

Mihawk originally appeared in front of the Straw Hat Pirates, defeating both Zoro and Luffy in battles. With his superior swordsmanship, there was little this newly formed ragtag group of pirates could do to bring him down. Admiring his strength, Zoro begged the pirate swordsman to take him under his wing and teach him how to become a better wielder of the sword himself. Mihawk agreed and got to work putting Zoro through the ringer to develop new skills and abilities.

The Straw Hat Pirates weren’t the only ones on Dracule’s radar as before the series even began, Mihawk considered the pirate Shanks to be his rival. However, when the man who inspired Luffy lost his arm, “Hawk Eyes” felt that Shanks was no longer a challenge to him and basically wrote off their one time rivalry.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.