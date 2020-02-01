One Piece Cosplay Genderbends The D Brothers Trio

The “Monkey” brothers of One Piece certainly have seen their fair share of heart ache. With Ace currently deceased following his sacrifice to save the life of his brother Luffy, and Sabo’s whereabouts and status unknown, Luffy is attempting to carry on the legacy of his brothers as he aims to be the king of the pirates and finds himself fighting against the forces of Wano Country. Now, a trio of fans have decided to create some truly amazing genderbending cosplay that brings Luffy, Sabo, and Ace together for a reunion that fans have been clamoring for for quite some time.

Both Sabo and Ace have had parts to play in the recent story line of Wano, with Ace’s history on the isolated nation being one that affected the citizens of the region. Learning of what his brother promised and accomplished in the past, Luffy is attempting to free the citizens of the feudal land by bringing the fight directly to Kaido and his Beast Pirates that are currently ruling the land with an iron fist. Without going into manga spoilers, Sabo also has a role to play in the current story arc, though it might not be what you think!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer LennoxKnightOfficial shared the photo of this trio of cosplayers, bringing together the three pirate brothers for a reunion that will most likely never take place in the franchise prior to One Piece‘s finale from creator Eiichiro Oda:

What do you think of this One Piece trio of cosplayers? What’s been your favorite Luffy cosplay that you’ve seen to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.