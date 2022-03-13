One Piece Fan Suits Up Rebecca in This Cosplay

One awesome One Piece fan is armoring up with Rebecca with some cool cosplay! One Piece‘s anime and manga is currently in the midst of the climax for one of the series’ biggest battles yet in the Wano Country arc, but the series has had its fair share of equally as massive and world-shaking battles over the course of its run thus far. The last time something like this happened and had involved the entire Straw Hat crew, fans saw as the country of Dressrosa was splitting at the seams through a massive new battle involving all sorts of shadowy entities.

The difference with that fight, however, was that Luffy and the others ended up allying themselves with the royal family at the center of it all. It was all due to a chance encounter with the country’s princess, Rebecca, who was first introduced to the series when she entered a gladitorial event in order for a chance at saving her country by any means necessary. Now artist @haneame_cos has brought this gladiator Rebecca look to life on Instagram through some awesome cosplay bringing the fighter back to the center of the action. Check it out below:

It’s been awhile since we had seen Rebecca in action in the series, however, following everything settling down for Dressrosa following the fights on the arc. As the series continues, however, it became immediately clear that series creator Eiichiro Oda has some more plans in mind for the country in future arcs. Dressrosa was one of the key figures during the Reverie arc, and while we had seen some brief updates for the story ahead of the manga’s full dive into the Wano Country arc’s third act, there are still many more questions left to answer.

With the Wano Country arc coming to an end in the coming months, it won’t be too much longer before we get an update on how things are shaping up on the seas outside of the country. Dressrosa, Alabasta, and many other regions are caught in a power vacuum now breaking out in the rest of the world and it’s only going to get more volatile in the coming arcs. Perhaps it means we’ll get to see even more of Rebecca and other past favorites in the future!

What do you think? Hoping to see more of Rebecca in One Piece’s future? Where does the Dressrosa arc rank among your favorite stories in the series overall?