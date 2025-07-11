“How Rude”: One Piece Creator Reportedly Breaks Silence on Controversial Holy Knight Design

One Piece’s highly anticipated Elbaf Arc introduces several new characters, including Gunko, one of the members of the Holy Knights. She arrived at the island with Shamrock using the Abyss, some kind of demonic pentagram that allows long-distance teleportation. Gunko and Shamrock came to take over Elbaf, and their first target was Loki, the Cursed Prince, whose powers are feared by everyone who crossed paths with him. Loki was offered a place among their ranks, but the Prince held deep resentment for the Celestial Dragons, understandably, and didn’t think twice before turning them down.

Through their interaction, we learn more about Gunko and her contrasting personality. However, her introduction itself caused a major discourse in the fandom thanks to her outfit. Despite the vast worldbuilding and the deep lore, One Piece is a shonen manga that often focuses on fan service. Fans often take a jab at the mangaka for objectifying female characters, and this time was no different. While many defended that her outfit isn’t strange because of purely how common such design choices are in the series, others naturally felt differently. Now that the discourse has long died down, the author finally broke the silence on the matter, and it’s hilarious.

Oda Explains Gunko’s Outfit Is Fine in One Piece Volume 112 SBS

Image courtesy of Shueisha

The One Piece manga released its Volume 112 on July 4th, 2025. The volume is only available in Japan right now as the English release date has yet to be announced. Each One Piece contains special segments called the SBS, short for Shitsumon o Boshū Suru, which translates to “I’m taking questions.” It’s a special Q&A session where Oda answers fans’ questions, and each volume usually contains about 3 to 6 SBS sections, with each section answering multiple questions (about 3 to 5 per section).

Since the volume doesn’t have an official English version yet, @pewpiece on X, a popular One Piece account, shared an unofficial translation for global fans. The fan asks why Gunko is wearing panties, to which Oda replies, “Well, I keep getting comments like ‘panties’ this, ‘panties’ that. But listen, it is technically underwear, but if we call it that, then that would make Gunko some kind of pervert. That’s not the case at all.”

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The mangaka further uses the Egghead outfits as an example, “You know Nami and Bonney’s outfits on Egghead? It’s a fashion where the hems of their jackets are extended. In fact, it reduces the amount of skin that’s being exposed. So that outfit is totally fine.” Oda ends the message by jokingly adding, “How rude.”

Of course, no one is buying the mangaka’s explanation, since One Piece has a long history of fan service, especially when it comes to female characters. Oda’s answer is taken lightly among fans, who are used to his habit of drawing female characters in controversial fits, especially knowing how iconic some would proceed to become with longtime readers/viewers. Despite the initial discourse, the issue of Gunko’s clothes was dismissed pretty easily as fans started focusing on the thrilling fights. Gunko turns out to be an intriguing character with a complex past, which, surprisingly enough, is related to one of the Straw Hat members.

