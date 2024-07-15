Netflix’s One Piece: Mackenyu Channels Zoro’s Workout in Buff New Photo

The summer is in full swing, and for the team at Netflix, that means all eyes are on One Piece. At the start of July, season two of Netflix’s One Piece began production in South Africa, and its set is busy. From new stars to returning faves, the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga has a lot to do. And now, actor Mackenyu is going viral for showing off Roronoa Zoro’s training.

The sneak-peek was posted on Instagram courtesy of Lloyd Naicker, a trainer local to Cape Town. It turns out Naicker oversees Mackenyu’s training when the actor is in town for One Piece. This means the two have been hard at work at the gym, and Naicker showed off Mackenyu’s impressive physique ahead of season two.

“So incredibly proud of my client Mackenyu…AKA “Zoro” from One Piece. It’s not even been 2 months and all the hard work he has put in is showing! Well done,” the trainer shared.

As you can see above, Mackenyu has bulked up considerably for Zoro this season compared to season one. Even Whitebeard would be impressed with his gains. One Piece fans know Zoro loves few things more than training, so it makes sense for Mackenyu to be hitting the gym. So by the time Netflix’s One Piece hits its time skip, you can just imagine how buff Zoro will be.

If you have not seen Mackenyu’s take on Zoro, you can always find season one of Netflix’s One Piece streaming. The series is available in full subbed and dubbed. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

