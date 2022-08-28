One Piece Staff Addresses Big Error with Zoro's Bounty

One Piece is back with a new chapter this week, and creator Eiichiro Oda is still bringing the heat post-Wano. Right now, the Straw Hat crew is getting ready for its next journey, and it will take them a place they've never gone before. Of course, the whole gang is going, and Zoro is on a high following his fight with Big Mom. But when it comes to his new bounty, well – it seems the staff behind One Piece made a little mistake.

For those who've kept up with One Piece, you will know chapter 1058 went live today, and fans were quick to check it out. The release in Japan surprised fans as it revealed Zoro's bounty was just 1,111,000 belly. But for fans in the United States, the official translation from Viz Media said Zoro's bounty was 1,111,000,000.

【訂正】

本日発売の週刊少年ジャンプ39号

に掲載されている1058話で表記に誤りがありました。



p55、2コマ目



誤)11億1100



正)11億1100万



混乱を招き大変申し訳ありません。

お詫びして訂正いたします。 — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) August 28, 2022

Of course, fans wanted to know which translation was correct, and the staff behind One Piece confirmed Viz Media got it right. A mistake was made in the Japanese release of chapter 1058, and Zoro's bounty is in the billions rather than millions. So in future prints, this issue will be fixed.

As you can imagine, Zoro is feeling good about his new bounty, and it makes the Straw Hat crew more formidable than ever. Monkey D. Luffy is worth three billion belly at this point while Sanji is wanted for just over a billion berry. The only other Straw Hat member with a billion-berry bounty is Jinbe given his former warlord status. And as for Tony Tony Chopper, well – the poor doctor is still worth a measly 1000 belly to the World Government.

Did you catch this little mistake...? Are you keeping up with One Piece amid its final act? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.