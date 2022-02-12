One Piece’s Creator Shares Hilarious Tech Tale

The War For Wano has seen the Straw Hat Pirates struggling to free the borders of the isolated nation, battling against the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido and his numerous forces. With both the manga and the anime continuing this battle that will shape the world of the Grand Line, Eiichiro Oda’s dance card is definitely full, but that hasn’t stopped the Shonen mangaka from keeping lines of communication open with fans as he shares his latest hilarious yarn.

Though the world of the Grand Line might not be as technologically advanced as our own, with most pirates relying on tech from yesteryear and Devil Fruit powers in order to gain power across the seas, but Oda has been sure to include a number of characters that use tech in some surprising ways. With the shipwright of the Straw Hats, Franky, able to transform into a giant robot, the War For Wano has given him plenty to do when it comes to fighting the members of the Beast Pirates and their allies within the world of Wano Country. On top of Franky’s abilities, Wano has given fans the opportunity to see the Worst Generation member Kid unleash some tech-based attacks against the monstrous Big Mom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In one of the latest issues of Weekly Shonen Jump, Eiichiro Oda shared his experience with Apple AirPods, being confused by them at first but then warming up to the headphones when he came to own a pair of his own, most likely playing them while drawing the story of the Straw Hats that has spanned the decades:

“When I saw people with AirPods, I used to think, “Hey, you have udon in your ears!” But I tried them and they are frighteningly awesome!”

Oda’s work schedule has been a thing of legend within the world of manga, spending countless hours each week to continue telling the story of Luffy and his dream of becoming the King of the Pirates. However, Oda doesn’t have much longer with Luffy and company, having said in the past that he plans to wrap the story of One Piece within the next five years.

What do you think of this hilarious Oda story? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Demi Fiend RSA