One Piece Episode 1116 Preview Released: Watch

One Piece is now setting up for the next major phase of the Egghead Arc, and the anime has shared the first look at what’s coming next with the preview for Episode 1116. One Piece: Egghead Arc will be shifting its focus away from Luffy and the Straw Hats on Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory for a while as the anime updates fans on things that are happening in other major places in the sea. Because with this being the first arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise, it’s time to reveal the major players heading into the grand finale.

With the latest few episodes offering updates on Koby, Law, Kid and more, it’s time to find out what some of the other players are doing as the finale starts kicking into high gear. This includes another member of the Emperors of the Sea, Buggy, who is hilariously balancing his identity in front of the rest of his massive crew while trying to keep from getting killed by Crocodile and Mihawk. But it’s time for Buggy to make his move as teased by the preview for One Piece Episode 1116. Check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1116

One Piece Episode 1116 is titled “Let’s Go Get It! Buggy’s Big Declaration” and the promo for the episode is teased as such, “Driven by an ambition he abandoned 24 years ago, Buggy bares his soul in front of the Cross Guild members. Does the title of Emperor of the Sea make one conceited? Now that he is on equal footing with Shanks, he reaches for the dream he once had and declares he’ll try to become the King of the Pirates!” Premiering in Japan on Sunday, August 18th (and Saturday, August 17th internationally), One Piece Episode 1116 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix when it drops.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next for the Egghead Arc instead. There’s also the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as it’s now working on Season 2 for a release in the future.