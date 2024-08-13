One Piece Anime Announces New Ending With Be:First

One Piece’s anime has been running for decades and with its episodes, the Straw Hat Pirates have received quite a few opening and ending themes in the process. The time is ramping up once again for Luffy and his crew to get a new ending theme as the Egghead Island Arc continues. As the Straw Hats attempt to learn as much as they can from Dr. Vegapunk, the World Government is looking to shut the mad scientist down. Having previously worked on the shonen series and other anime in the medium, band BE:First is looking to return to the Grand Line.

If you’re unfamiliar with the music of BE:First, the band previously had created a theme for the hard-hitting Netflix anime, Baki Hanma. On top of working in the world of the Son of the Ogre, this won’t be the first time that the band is working on One Piece as it created a song titled “Set Sail” for the One Piece Card Game. The group performed at this year’s One Piece Day, the annual event focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates, as they prepare to once again dive into the Toei Animation anime adaptation.

BE:First Returns to One Piece

At present, the legendary shonen series has yet to release the new track though it has been confirmed to arrive this fall. The Official One Piece social media account shared the good news that the band will be diving into the Grand Line. Considering what is to come in the anime adaptation, BE:First will create a new ending theme during quite the time for Monkey D. Luffy and his crew.

https://x.com/Eiichiro_Staff/status/1822582460544340063?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1822582460544340063|twgr^4f0bd86c896aab1e56d94a9bd7c66f94e19bc980|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://www.crunchyroll.com/news/latest/2024/8/11/one-piece-be-first-ending-song

One Piece might be in its final saga but that doesn’t mean we’ll be saying goodbye to the anime favorites any time soon. As we’ve witnessed in the past, creator Eiichiro Oda would often take years to put together major arcs, including the likes of the recent Wano Arc. With there being plenty of storylines and characters that are deserving of a finale, Luffy and his crew’s time is far from over even if the finale is confirmed.

