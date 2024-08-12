One Piece Anime Secures Yet Another Guinness World Record

One Piece is a behemoth. Created in 1997, the hit franchise is nearing its 30th anniversary, and the series has some big things to celebrate. From its live-action debut to its recent anime run, all things are good for the Straw Hat crew. And now, a new report has confirmed that One Piece just earned yet another Guinness World Record.

Yup, that’s yet another one in the bank. One Piece is on its way to having the most world records of any manga in the field, and we can respect it. Eiichiro Oda works hard on One Piece, and he’s not let up since day one.

Recently, One Piece Day shared the big news with fans as Guinness World Records confirmed the new award. The prize goes to the anime specifically, and One Piece earned the record all because of its insane DVD collection.

“The most DVDs released by a serial anime TV program is 300 for One Piece and were released by Avex Pictures Inc. (Japan) between February 21, 2001 and July 3, 2024,” the team at Guinness World Records revealed. And of course, this prize is just one of several the series has earned.

The biggest record held by One Piece is that it has the most copies of any comic book series published by a single author. Oda earned the big award back in 2015 before it was ratified again in 2022. The second award was given after the One Piece manga crossed 500 million print copies globally, and the series has only sold more since.

Beyond the series itself, One Piece fans are also breaking records. In January 2023, the Guinness World Records awarded Lam Siu Fung for his impressive collection of One Piece goods. As of late year, the mega-fan had 20,125 pieces of memorabilia in his huge collection, making him the owner of the world’s largest collection of One Piece goodies. Not even Oda is able to beat those numbers, so Fung most definitely deserves his prize.

As One Piece continues to grow, the hit series will find itself facing new world records. From anime milestones to manga sales, the hit Weekly Shonen Jump series cannot be stopped. So if you have not checked out the title, you can find the One Piece manga easily enough. It is available on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you make of this latest One Piece record?