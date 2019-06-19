One Piece Creator Officially Genderbends the Seven Warlords of the Sea

The creator behind One Piece has become the King of Fan-Service for fans. Not only has the artist shaken up his series with some sexy scenes, but Eiichiro Oda has become a creator whom fans feel they can level with. And as fans were recently reminded, the artist went so far as to create some official genderbent art for a few favorites.

Over on Reddit, fans got a taste of what the Seven Warlords of the Sea might look like if their genders were swapped. Not even Boa Hancock could escape the makeover, but fans admit they are pleased with how everyone turned out.

And yes, that goes for Kuma as well! The former Warlord looks fierce whether they are male or female.

As you can see above, the artwork was done in rows starting with Crocodile to the top left. The baddie has been turned into a woman here who easily pulls off the stitching which Crocodile has on his face. Gecko Moria is the next to try the genderbent look, and the top row completes itself with Boa Hancock who has been turned into a man.

The second row kicks off with Marshall D. Teach, and there is something about this makeover that makes the warlord look less intimidating. However, it seems the opposite is true for Doflamingo as his female mirror looks even more creepy given her slender smile. Jinbe tops off the row with an adorable genderbend, leaving the final row to spotlight Dracule Mihawk and Bartholomew Kuma.

So, which of these redesigns do you like the best…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.