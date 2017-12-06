‘One Piece: Dawn’ Reveals Official Name And New Details

If you like playing One Piece as much as you do watching it, then you are in for a big treat. Not long ago, a new report about the franchise’s mysterious next game went public, and it appears to give new information about One Piece: Dawn.

Or, rather, One Piece: World Seeker.

Thanks to Moetron, fans of One Piece just learned a new leak regarding the franchise has gone live on Manga Helpers. The site, which often gets early tips about upcoming Shonen Jump issues, revealed the official name of One Piece’s anniversary game.

One Piece 20th Anniversary New Game for PS4

– Title – One Piece: World Seeker

– Genre: Dramatic, Free Field, Action pic.twitter.com/LPRSSyuSLc — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 6, 2017

According to reports, the game is called One Piece: World Seeker. The leaks also described the title as a “dramatic, free field, action” title for the PlayStation 4.

If the reports are spot-on, then One Piece fans will finally get the open world game they have been waiting for. Anime lovers and gamers alike have wondered what One Piece would be like it were translated into an open world RPG, and that seems to be what is underway. When Shueisha releases an official statement about the game in coming weeks, fans will hopefully learn more about its story. And, at the very least, Jump Festa is just around the corner; The annual event will surely make reference to the game at One Piece‘s big panel.

In the past, fans of One Piece were told the bare basics about the franchise’s mysterious title. Earlier this year, Shonen Jump teased a new game for the franchise code-named ‘Dawn’ was being worked on with Shueisha, Toei Animation, Bandai Namco, and creator Eiichiro Oda. The title, which was described as being unprecedented, promised to thrill fans with its story.

Of course, One Piece: World Breakers isn’t the only game being worked on for the series. PlayStation VR will have One Piece: Grand Cruise come out in 2018, and the game’s recent trailers had fans buzzing about its innovative VR tech.

Are you excited for One Piece‘s first open world title? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!