‘One Piece’ Mystery Game Releases One Epic Promo

If you have been keeping up with One Piece, then you know the franchise has a couple of games in the works. Fans know a bit about Grand Cruise, but Bandai Namco is keeping a lid on all things related to a game code-named Dawn. That is, until now at least.

In the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, One Piece shared a new promo for its very secret game. You can check out the black-and-white teaser as scans of it have made their way online.

As you can see, the poster for One Piece Dawn shows a kingdom set ablaze. The capitol of Mariejois has been set on fire, and the promo also has a bit of information about what all is going on.

Thanks to Yonkou Productions, fans can get a better idea of what the game could be about. The poster has a tagline which reads:

“The place where the [World Nobles] live and the center of government has been destroyed in this mystery visual! An incident that causes an outbreak shaking the influential powers of the world?”

There’s no telling what kind of incident caused the chaos seen in the One Piece promo, but fans are intrigued about the World Nobles element. In the manga, the group is made up of descendants of most of the Twenty Kings who created what is known as the World Government. The group lives in the Holy Land of Mariejois, but many of them have grown corrupt with their awesome power. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have fought against the royal league previously, so fans are interested to see how One Piece Dawn will move forward without its royals seated as usual.

The epic promo is only further heightened by what fans have been told previously about the One Piece game. When it was first announced, Bandai Namco confirmed it was working on the project with Toei Animation, Shueisha, and Eiichiro Oda. The game has also been described as an “unprecedented” one and be an enormous title with exclusive anime sequences.