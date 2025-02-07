One Piece Day is Coming To The US (And How You Can Check It Out)

One Piece Day has existed to pay tribute to the Straw Hat Pirates along with teasing at what is to come for the Grand Line. Even with the manga and anime adaptation in the throes of the final saga, Eiichiro Oda’s beloved shonen franchise is still planning more events. With Netflix boosting the anime property with its live-action adaptation, Western anime fans have been exploring the Grand Line with each passing day. Finally, after waiting for years, a One Piece Day is set to arrive in North America and it is dropping sooner than you might expect.

One Piece Day first became an annual tradition in 2017. Set up originally to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the shonen series, the even has continued to march forward as the Grand Line has only become more popular with each passing year. Typically, these events will house major announcement for the anime, drop feature-length film teases, reveal new secrets of the manga, and dive headfirst into the live-action anime adaptation. This new North American One Piece Day will be the first of its kind but it is planning to focus on one of the most popular games that has spawned thanks to the Straw Hat Pirates’ adventures.

One Piece Day in Dallas

On March 8th and 9th, North America will receive a One Piece Day of its own in Dallas, Texas. Not only will much of the event be centered around the One Piece Card Game, but it will also include live screenings of past anime episodes with the voice cast in attendance. Luckily, even if you’re not in Texas, you can still watch the celebration as Toei Animation will be live-streaming the event that takes place in Dallas Fair Park. Unfortunately, some moments won’t be streamed so think about how big of a Straw Hat fan you are if you want to see it all.

Here’s how Toei Animation has described the event taking place next month, “One Piece Day Dallas -Card Game Celebration-, a celebration dedicated to all One Piece fans is coming to Dallas! There’ll also be the first One Piece Card Game Pre-Regional 2025 held here! Enjoy the extravagant displays, commemorative prizes, special shows only seen here and more.”

🏴‍☠️ONE PIECE DAY DALLAS is coming in March!🏴‍☠️

Enjoy ONE PIECE concerts, card game tournaments, giveaways, a spcecial drone show, anime episodes screening, and more!



General Entry ticket pre-registration will be by lottery.

Available now to apply!



Lottery Period: Feb. 7th,… pic.twitter.com/PzHZNKNAeQ — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) February 7, 2025

One Piece’s Big 2025

The Straw Hat Pirates have some big adventures coming their way in 2025. For the anime adaptation for example, the Future Island Arc will continue this spring, following the Fishman Island remaster that let the manga weave more yarns and the animators receive a well deserved break. In terms of events that haven’t been confirmed for this year, the One Piece manga hasn’t confirmed if its final chapter will land in 2025. On top of this, One Piece’s live-action second season also might not make it this year as a recent preview of what’s to come for the streaming service was sans Straw Hats.

Want to stay in the loop on the Grand Line? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.