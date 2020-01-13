One Piece Reveals the Death of SPOILER

One Piece is the kind of series that can spring a surprise on fans whenever it wants. From the anime to manga, the story has a varied enough audience to shock one or the other every week. These days, its manga readers are eager to catch up with the Straw Hats on Wano, but the anime audience was hit with a big stunner.

This weekend, One Piece put out a new episode, and it was there fans met a very odd bunch. Episode 925 catches up with Gecko Moria after reports confirm the baddie is still alive. In fact, the pirate is on a rampage searching for Blackbeard to find a friend of his, and it turns out his quest has been in vain.

It turns out Absalom did find Blackbeard, but the Zombie Soldier wishes he had not. The ritzy fighter was taken by the Blackbeard Pirates and unceremoniously murdered in order to free up his Devil Fruit. Now, one of Blackbeard’s comrades wields the Suke Suke no Mi, and Gecko is none to happy about this turn of events.

As you might expect, the Thriller Bark Pirates captain is outraged by his friend’s death. He may not wield the same power as he once did, buthe still cares deeply for his crew. In fact, it turns out Gecko was very close with Absalom as the general was arguably his best soldier, and his reaction to Absalom’s death is nothing short of heartbreaking. Now, the captain must decide whether he’ll join the Blackbeard crew lest he killed, leaving Gecko in a situation which even the most impartial fan would cringe at.

