One Piece's Devil Fruit Has Been Made Into A Real Cake In Japan

✖

The Devil Fruit is one of the biggest items that can be found within the world of One Piece, as those who eat them are able to gain unique powers that might help them to become some of the biggest swashbucklers sailing the Grand Line. Now, fans in Japan can buy a real Devil Fruit that might not give them the same powers as Luffy, but does an amazing job of recreating the look of the pivotal item created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

The replication that has recently hit Japan is of Luffy's legendary Devil Fruit, the Gum Gum no Mi, which was recently revealed to house quite a few secrets that not even the Straw Hat Captain knew about. While it was originally thought to simply give the person who ate it rubber powers, the Gum Gum Fruit actually held a secret wherein it was able to grant its user the powers of the Sun God Nika. What this means it that Luffy now has the abilities of this legendary figure, which he has shown during the War For Wano Arc with his Gear Fifth transformation.

The creator of this new edible Devil Fruit, Patissier Kato, shared a new look at their creation, which is currently available on Cake.Jp's website and retails for around $100 USD for a cake that is bursting with fruit but unfortunately will not give you the powers of the Sun God Nika:

Cake.JP shared the new look at the edible Devil Fruit via their Official Twitter Account that can currently be purchased in Japan:

Following the arrival of Luffy's new transformation in Gear Fifth, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates has now become a living cartoon, with his newfound abilities allowing him to grow scores in size and even perform wild techniques such as grabbing lightning bolts from the sky and transforming the environment around him into rubber. While the battle between Kaido and Luffy rages on, Monkey's new transformation might have scored him a victory that is set to not only change the future of Wano, but the future of the Grand Line.

Would you pick up one of these real-life Devil Fruits if they hit North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.